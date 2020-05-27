My column last month was about the impact of the stay-at-home orders issued to all of us to ensure we stay healthy as the Covid-19 virus spread. Government officials have issued various orders totally closing many small businesses, limiting how those still partially open could operate (carry out only) and making other restrictions on how we live our daily lives.
With all of this additional time at home, I continued to work on the to-do list. The almost-11 years of items stored in the garage revealed a lot about us and what we considered important items to save. I found thousands of baseball trading cards our sons had collected back in the 1980s and 90s. I also found many boxes of my U.S. Army memorabilia from that same period and older. Finding such items in this “pandemic period” caused me to reflect upon how our lives were before this current crisis.
Going back 55 years to when I was first sworn into the U.S. Army caused me to reflect on the oath I took “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.” In doing so, it raised a question that has existed all of these years. Who are those domestic enemies of our constitution?
Reviewing what has been occurring for over the past three months, the answer to that question has become clearer to me. In many cases those domestic enemies seem to be elected politicians who have become tyrannical in their authorities. I urge you to take a step back and look at the actions of many of them and how those actions, in many cases, directly seem to violate our Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
I know the actions have been done to protect us from the spread of the virus. In reality, many of those actions are a direct violation of the Constitution. One of the questions we must ask is the greater danger the virus or the loss of our Constitutional rights?
I agree both the federal and state governments needed to establish guidelines on what steps needed to be taken to slow the spread of the virus. The mayor of one large city banned protests, and that act is a direct violation of the first amendments to our Constitution. The first 10 amendments to the Constitution are called the Bill of Rights. The first amendment clearly states the government will not prohibit the right of the people to peaceably assemble.
Should there be ramifications if a government official willfully violates the Constitution? Should a governor be the one who dictates certain businesses should be closed because their products are not, in his mind, essential? A good example is right here in Florence. Dick’s Sporting Goods and Academy Sports were limited to curb delivery, but Walmart was totally open to sell any product in the store, including its sporting goods. Walmart was also allowed to sell clothing, furniture, shoes, books and toys while other stores with similar items for sale were restricted.
Eleven years ago, when I first moved here, Walmart closed off sections of the store on Sunday due to state restrictions. Did the governor consider a similar restriction so as to keep the playing field level, or is Walmart too big to confront? Unfortunately, there are scores of other examples around the country of how politicians have made orders that are in direct violation of our Constitution. The bigger issue today is this: How do we hold those politicians responsible for their actions.
The mainstream media has also failed to accurately report all of the facts concerning the pandemic. Instead, they have essentially fanned the flames helping to exacerbate the fear of the virus. The COVID-19 virus is serious and to fully understand it, we need all the facts. However, many people in the mainstream media have focused more on politics about the pandemic then they have on the details.
So, media, dig deeper and get all the facts and give us the details. How many people have been tested and what percentage of those tested were not infected? What defines middle age and elderly? Those are words used on the South Carolina DHEC web page. What are the daily changes in the number of cases and deaths? Are we increasing or decreasing. Yes, media get the facts and simply the facts without opinions.
Finding real entertainment on television has been has been a real challenge, since many events have been canceled during the past three months. However, there is a bright side if you search through the reruns. I recently found reruns of “Who Do You Trust?” with Johnny Carson and I also found “You Bet Your Life” with Groucho Marx. Both shows have titles we should be asking ourselves often and particularly before we go to the polls. Lastly, we should also remember the old political statement “Both politicians and diapers need to be changed often and for the same reason.” It is still true today. Our greatest danger is not the virus but the ongoing attacks on our constitution by those we elect.