There is too much happening in our world! There is nothing new about that, but this year there have been a few curveballs.
I watch the news every now and then, and the common denominator to many of the world’s ills is control of the almighty dollar. Which continent has control? Which country has control? Which state has control? Which county has control? Which city within the county has control? Which business within the city has the most power? Which church has the most control?
“Absolute power corrupts absolutely” is something I quote often because people are willing to sacrifice so much for things they cannot take with them to their graves.
I remember being afraid to study economics in high school. All I thought about was money, and when you don’t consider yourself wealthy, you think, “No money, failed economics.” Little did I know that economics is more that dollars and cents.
The definition of economics is the branch of knowledge concerned with the production, consumption and transfer of wealth. If this definition is accurate, then we all are economists who are concerned ourselves with the production, consumption and transfer of wealth. BUT there is a difference between concern and access.
Very few people have access to wealth, and that is where my intense thoughts about the systems in our region on earth began in early March.
The power is in the purse! The truth is wealth equals resources. Resources that are needed by so many people, and those who really need those resources lack access.
I heard a young lady cry out, “The wealth system that exists today exists only because the proletariat helped build it.” If that’s true, why don’t the wealthy reach back and help others build?
Notice I did not say give a handout. I know how some people feel about “pulling yourself up by the bootstraps.” My suggestion is that those who are wealthy recognize there are people who want to be sufficient in financial development. They to want to be financially successful, but many factors rage against them even as before they begin the process.
So what happens? SURVIVAL. People who don’t or can’t get the resources they need begin to think, “How do I survive”? Those who have the resources or have a relationship to those with those resources tend to overlook those in survival mode, because they do not identify with the issue.
I am sending a charge to those who cannot identify with struggle, survival or proletariat issues to learn more about people who are in those situations. And instead of judging and critiquing, create solutions to help them become financially self-sufficient.
It is so easy to say“THEY” need to stop wasting my tax dollars by being on welfare, “THEY” are living off the government while I have to work. Consider helping “THEY”!
The power is in the purse. And it is not throwing money at it and walking away. It’s about putting in time, training and then helping with money!
Change the system and make it work for those who are willing to work with it. Don’t just give money from the purse; show people how to make the purse so they can sell it and build their own wealth.
I know it is not a simple process, but it is a start.
