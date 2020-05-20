Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES NC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.00 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 14.4 FEET BY EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET...FLOODWATERS SURROUND THE MAJORITY OF HOMES ON EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD, CREEKSIDE DRIVE AND CROOKED CREEK DRIVE AND ALL RESIDENTS ARE ISOLATED DUE TO THE FLOODWATERS. WATER IS LAPPING AT THE FOUNDATIONS OF ALL GROUND LEVEL HOMES IN THESE AREAS. &&