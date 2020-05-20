For the past two months, we have had the opportunity to witness the definition of brotherhood and sisterhood through worldwide, national, state and local works of health care professionals, scientists and many others during the experiences of COVID 19.
The impact of the virus has empirical data that shows African American, Latino and the Native American populations are negatively affected the most.
While we are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear facial masks and gloves and to wash our hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, a news story covered a Native American reservation whose residents have no running water. This is just one of the inequities our health crisis has exposed.
Nevertheless, regardless of the race, gender, socio-economic status or pre-existing health conditions of the patients being served, the dedicated health professionals served and are continuing to serve everyone, regardless of their ZIP code address.
Booker T. Washington reminded us that “A sure way for one to lift himself up is by helping to lift someone else.” In spite of the ugliness that we see and hear from some people whose motives appear to be more about politics than a genuine display of care for mankind, Americans with compassionate hearts are moved to feed the hungry and fulfill other needs, according to their resources.
The closing of schools and the directive to stay at home have created circumstances that will have varying emotional, educational and economical impacts upon families throughout the remainder of this year and probably beyond. How are we conducting ourselves as parents in our homes? How are we interacting with all family members in our homes? Beyond e-learning, which is a demanding task for both students and parents, what are we teaching and modeling about being kind and civil to all family members?
For those who are of a particular faith, are we taking the time during the week to give praise and honor to our God? Are we acting like a brother or sister to our brothers and sisters? Are we teaching our children to be disciplined?
Whatever has affected any of us directly has affected all of us indirectly. The loss of a job and the closing of schools have impacted the household budget in terms of bills, groceries, gas for the car(s) and other needs. Faith houses have had to modify their in-house delivery services for prayer and worship to Zoom, Conference Call or some other form of technology, if possible. Some students are having a challenging time doing their e-learning assignments because of their job hour demands and the absence of parental support because of their job responsibility. Unfortunately, some of these students have become the primary source of income in those homes where adults have been either laid off or furloughed, and unemployment benefits have not been received for one reason or another.
Then there is the reality of families having to adjust to the illnesses and deaths that have occurred and continue to be a daily occurrence. Physicians, nurses and other health care professionals have had to “stand in the gap” for many because of the hospital and nursing home visitation restrictions. When we see people walking about without a mask on, demonstrators in some states brandishing guns in protest of guidelines that have been put in place to protect the masses as it relates to their health and safety, I encourage them to talk to a health professional or a family member who has lost a loved one among the 80,000-plus who are deceased. You want to talk about your rights, those of you who think that I or any other African American male can march up the steps of any state capitol building with a rifle on my shoulders or carrying one in my hands without incident, raise your hand?
We need each other, and I am glad to see the many acts of kindness demonstrated by the majority of our citizens — behaviors that transcend color, gender, faith and socio-economic status.
“Science investigates; religion interprets. Science gives man knowledge which is power; religion gives man wisdom which is control. Science deals mainly with facts; religion deals mainly with values. The two are not rivals. They are complementary. Science keeps religion from sinking into the valley of crippling irrationalism and paralyzing obscurantism. Religion prevents science from falling into the marsh of obsolete materialism and moral nihilism.
“We must use time creatively, and forever realize that the time is always ripe to do right.” Words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
It is my prayer and hope that for the sake of our children, nation and the world that partisan politics, racial prejudice and intentional divisive efforts will be rejected in all of our communities, and the respect for truth, love and the health of all, mentally and physically, will prevail.
