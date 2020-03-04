There have been recent articles in the Morning News about the litter on South Carolina roads and highways.
On Feb. 15, a column by FMU men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards said, “Roadside litter is still a black eye for S.C.” He also reported what he saw frequently as he drove along Wallace Gregg Road to work at Francis Marion University. Later in his commentary, he asked the question, “Do you throw trash out your car window?”
Unfortunately, we all are judged by the visitors who see the litter that others leave behind on the side of the road.
In addition to Edwards’ column, on Feb. 24, the Morning News published an editorial from the Index-Journal in Greenwood that highlighted the same issues as it pertained to the roadside litter. S.C. Rep. Richie Yow (R-Chesterfield) proposed legislation that would require contractors who mow along our roadways to clean up the trash before they mow. He proposed this because his car was hit by a metal object that was evidently thrown by the mower. Reportedly, picking up the litter before mowing by the contractors would cost about $20 million in additional funding.
That seems excessive to me, and it does nothing to solve what I feel is the real problem. Why do our friends, neighbors and other South Carolinians continue to throw trash out the car or truck window?
Certainly, the answer to the littering problem is not easy. As I was preparing this column, I reflected on our travels in the United States over the past 10 years while we have lived in Florence. On many of those trips, I noticed the big difference in the cleanliness, or better said, lack of litter on the roads in other states.
Since we have lived here, I have driven in 26 other states. Admittedly, in a few of those states much of the travel was on interstate highways, but in the vast majority of those states most of the travel was on local highways and roads. The one common thread in those states was the lack of litter.
So, I ask Yow, what is it those other states are doing that reduces or maybe even eliminates littering by their citizens? I understand the danger of items thrown by the mower, but is that really the problem or the symptom caused by the real problem which I believe is littering?
Twenty million dollars spent annually to pick up litter does not solve the real problem. It just reduces the symptom caused by littering.
The most telling sentence in the editorial was this closing line: “New legislation isn’t always the answer.”
There are numerous places that $20 million could be better used. I hope the Legislature knows that. Check with the other states to see what have they done to convince their citizens not to litter.
Based on the numerous letters and stories in the newspapers, this is not a new problem. About five years ago, a piece in the Morning News stated, “Litter is the ultimate eyesore,” and here we are five years later, and all that has occurred is the amount of litter has increased.
Ten years ago, Lisa Chalian-Rock wrote about the littering problems in Darlington County. Government officials appear to have done nothing to solve the problem. The problem still exists, and if anything it has gotten worse.
Edwards quoted Lou Holtz from 20 years ago when Holtz told a reporter that “South Carolinians must have the cleanest cars in the nation, because their trash is on the ground.”
So, do you throw your trash out the car window also? Unfortunately, we all are stained by the littering of a few.
Maybe the $20 million that Yow is suggesting to clean the roadway shoulders before mowing would be better spent to prevent littering. He should develop a plan after he finds out how other states appear to have successfully addressed the littering problem.
Remember, laws that are not enforced are just dry ink on paper and do not solve problems. If laws on paper without enforcement did otherwise, no one would speed, run stop signs, fail to use turn signals or drive at night with only one headlight working. Enforcement is always essential.
Judges could require anyone who is given community service for an offense is put to work cleaning up the litter. At least once those people have had to clean up litter, they will probably have learned a valuable lesson and never litter themselves.
As we all should have learned at a young age, consequences are what make rules and laws work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.