If you are making final decisions regarding where you hope your recent high school graduate will be going to college this fall, the choice basically comes down to in-state or out-of-state, public or private, large or small.
Size matters
Curiously, most of the big-name private colleges (e.g., Harvard, Princeton, Stanford, Notre Dame) have an undergraduate enrollment of around 8,000 or less, so they are not large universities. It is the flagship (main) universities of big states (e.g., Ohio, Texas, Michigan, etc.) that have the huge undergraduate enrollments of 40,000 and higher. The flagship universities of smaller states can be more like 20,000, while regional state universities and small private, often religious, colleges range from as little as 1,000 to 5,000 students.
Cost matters, too
The price tag, of course, varies in the following order from least to most expensive: Regional in-state universities; flagship in-state universities; out-of-state public universities; and then private colleges, be they in-state or out-of-state, it doesn’t matter. Indeed, some of the smallest private colleges can be the most expensive.
The range of full-year tuition can be from around $5,000 for a public university in Wyoming to more than $58,000 for the elite Harvey Mudd College in California, which, incidentally, has only 889 undergraduates.
Is the high cost worth it?
It has been said that better students come out of Harvard because better students go into Harvard in the first place. So, if you happen to be one of those better students, is it worth it to go into enormous debt for Harvard when you could likely come out at the top of your graduating class wherever you attended college, and also have less financial stress?
Here are some excerpts of what NYU business professor Scott Galloway told Yahoo Finance in an interview regarding elite colleges: “No industry, other than health care, has raised its prices faster than education. We have become drunk on exclusivity.” Elite, expensive private schools have “preyed on the hopes and dreams of middle-class parents,” and now with Zoom classes right into their homes, parents are seeing first hand that the high tuition might not be worth it. With many schools not reopening in the fall, and some maybe never reopening, it will “cause tremendous price pressure and disruption” on what Galloway calls “luxury brand” education.
As someone who has been a student or faculty member at all of the levels of colleges and universities described above, I would say that you can get just as good of an education at a regional state university as any Ivy League school. That assumes, of course, that you are well prepared coming out of high school, you hit the ground running with an understanding of the college system due to a good orientation, you take advantage of advanced programs available to you at your college (e.g., honors programs, research opportunities, international studies) and you don’t fall behind messing around your freshman year.
Scholarships
Scholarships are out there, more than you think, and if you can get a full scholarship to an elite college, then you might as well avail yourself of the luxury education. Otherwise take advantage of the many in-state scholarships that are available to capable students in their home states.
Many scholarships are earmarked for students from ethnic backgrounds or applicants from less prominent states and regions of the country. Elite private schools want a representative student body from across the nation and would relish having the best student from every state and ethnic group. Perhaps that is their way of suggesting that they are not so elite!
So, if you meet these special demographics and are a good student with excellent high school credentials, don’t hesitate to flood the market with scholarship applications, including to the most elite colleges and universities in the land. You, my good student, are in demand!
Questions and answers
Q: But I want my child to go to an elite private college so he or she can hang around with “smarter, wealthier and well-connected people?”
A: Choose your friends wisely and you will find plenty of intelligent, motivated and soon-to-be wealthy and well-connected people at any college. What you really want are friends who will make you a better person and student.
Q: Won’t my children have a better chance at a good job if they go to Harvard or Yale?
A: Yes, Harvard or Yale might help them get a good first job. After that, though, they will only be as marketable as how they did in their latest job. No one wants to hire Harvard grads who bombed in their first jobs or any jobs thereafter.
Q: Should my child go to a flagship or regional state university?
A: While you can get a good education wherever you apply yourself, I would point out that flagship (the main) state universities should be able to attract the more highly credentialed professors, provide more academic and extracurricular resources, connect you with people from across your home state where you are likely to have your career, and afford you one of those damnable football teams that will raise and dash your hopes every autumn for the rest of your life!
A plus for regional universities, along with smaller class size, is that they are likely to have Ph.D. professors teaching every class you take. In contrast, graduate students do a lot of the introductory teaching at the larger universities, while the high-powered Ph.D. professors at the flagship institutions are focusing on research, bringing in grant money and writing books, limiting their teaching to only advanced courses in their specialties.
Q: I hear a lot of students take five or six years to complete what is supposed to be a four-year program?
A: As a parent of four college grads, I strongly suggested from the beginning that my children could do any extra years on their own dimes. Thankfully, I was preaching to the choir, as they all got scholarships, something I had also stressed early on would give them much more latitude with their budgeted money.
Changing hats from parent to college professor, I broke down college life for my student advisees into three parts: academics, extracurriculars and social life. I suggested that you had enough time to do excellent work in two of these three, but you had to give up the third or resign yourself to mediocrity across the board. And, by the way, academics was not one of the three you could give up.
Q: What about work during college?
A: If you have to work to put yourself through college, then, unfortunately, all you might have time for besides work is academics. However, if the primary reason a student is working is to pay for a car, I would suggest giving up the car and applying the money to taking full advantage of a complete college experience.
