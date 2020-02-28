Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LITTLE PEE DEE RIVER AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING DILLON...HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC GREAT PEE DEE RIVER AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LUMBER RIVER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC WACCAMAW RIVER AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE RIVER AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 12:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 19.43 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL AND GET BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 19.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT SWAMPLANDS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. &&