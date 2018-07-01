It was in the 19-teens that commercial riverboats last made runs on the Great Pee Dee River. Railroads and greatly improved roads had eliminated the freight and passenger business on the stream.
But some people felt that commercial traffic on the state’s rivers could make sense, and in 1939, R.E. Hanna of the S.C. Economic Development Association was among them. While the railroads were able to offer faster service, Hanna and others felt that competition on South Carolina rivers, including the Savannah, Congaree, Santee and Great Pee Dee could mean lower rail rates.
So Hanna led the way in arranging a Pee Dee trial. A tugboat at Charleston was hired to take a barge up the river to Cheraw, which was at the head of navigation on the river and had once been an important river port. Customers were found for the run at Society Hill, and arrangements were made for the Helen to pick up bricks made near Cheraw and deliver them to a construction project at The Citadel.
On the return trip, Helen was to pick up furniture from a plant at Society Hill for delivery to a store in Florence. That meant the stuff had to be picked up at the Mars Bluff site and driven to the Florence store. It is about 15 miles from the Mars Bluff Bridge to Florence when it could have been about 20 miles by road from Society Hill to Florence without having to load and unload it on the Helen. But that’s their problem, not mine.
On Feb. 26, 1939, the Helen left Charleston and went up the Intracoastal Waterway to Georgetown. So far, so good, but they soon learned their experiment could have been better timed.
It was during a period of heavy rainfall on the Pee Dee drainage area, which extended to the North Carolina mountains, where the river was called the Yadkin. The water was very high and was running much faster than the usual slow current in the flat country. They made it to a spot near Hemingway, where Hanna left the boat and waded to a highway, then hitchhiked to Florence. In Florence he met with businessmen and news media, successfully publicizing the effort.
It was decided the barge was too much for Helen in the swift current, so the barge was left near Hemingway and Helen steamed upstream to spend the night at the Marion County village of Pee Dee, across from Mars Bluff.
There, Hanna rejoined the voyage and a crowd that drove from Florence looked at the tugboat with great interest and curiosity. In Cheraw, Helen got much attention, since some people in the town well remembered when Cheraw was an important river port.
The boat must have been crowded after they piled brick aboard, headed downstream, then took on furniture at Society Hill. If they had been able to take the barge all the way, they would have had much more room for their load.
Another big problem surfaced. The river water had risen enough that they were unable to go under the Atlantic Coast Line bridge at Pee Dee. It had been built as a drawbridge when river traffic still existed, but the river traffic had been absent so long that the bridge no longer could be opened.
That meant another few days' delay, and finally the Helen made it to Charleston and delivered its load of bricks to the project at The Citadel. I guess they picked up the barge as they went back downstream.
The project got a big salute of approval after it was over despite the problems, but Preston Charles, a columnist at the Morning News, wrote that the sponsors would have been better served by having consulted the weather bureau rather than chamber of commerce-type enthusiasts before scheduling the trip. The Morning News gave its approval.
The plan, like old soldiers, faded away. Europe was behaving badly and World War II would soon be underway. Commercial traffic on the Great Pee Dee River was soon forgotten.
