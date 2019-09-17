The first time I questioned whether I was living my best life was years ago while I was working at Books-A-Million.
A book was released titled "Your Best Life Now," and I can remember having to place several orders for this book, because we couldn't keep it on the shelves. At the time it was released, I wasn't all that interested in having a book as a guide to living my best life. In my opinion, I was doing just that.
Years later, I found myself sitting in a Chick-fil-A restaurant asking my husband if he thought he was living his best life. I asked him if he was satisfied with our “all-work, no-play” lifestyle.
Don't get me wrong. We vacation for a few days each summer, but we both know that we're capable and deserving of so much more.
His thoughts mirrored mine. We watch as our friends and family do things that we imagine doing but never take the time to do.
Sure, we've talked about the reality of running out of time and how short life can be. We're reminded of this each time we're notified of a death of someone close to our age. Yet, still, we haven't taken the initiative to take time off or to get out of the mundane way of life.
Living my best life isn't only about taking the time to vacation. I have several goals that I want to accomplish. However, vowing to make things happen by the time my next birthday rolls around has become satisfying enough.
So why is it so hard to book those vacations and accomplish those goals and ultimately live our best life?
Many people say that it's due to the lack of time. I did a wellness questionnaire recently to help determine the status of my health and wellbeing. One of the questions was, "What keeps you from accomplishing your goals?" The choices were time, money or lack of motivation. I chose time.
I wondered in that moment what my peers had chosen. I wondered if time was the reason for others to succumb to the “all-work, no-play” lifestyle that I had a lifetime membership to.
Then I wondered what the secret was to those who made accomplishing their goals a priority.
The secret is there is no secret.
I know this because I've met people who have the same number of children and work the same or more hours than I do and still manage to accomplish their goals.
I asked a few of them how they find the time. One claimed to do whatever it takes to meet the small goals she sets monthly to ultimately reach a major one. She finished by telling me that if it meant she had to stay up through the night after her small children were in bed, then that's what she did. Another said that she vowed months ago to use her breaks throughout the day to work toward her goals, and this has worked for her.
I'm a mother of four, and every day is a full one. From the moment my feet hit the floor in the morning, I start thinking of ways to cram all that I need to do into one day.
When it comes to my goals, many days I vow to start tomorrow. Unfortunately, tomorrow has come and gone many times, and I've constantly struggled to just do it.
One thing that I have learned, however, is that if you do what you've always done, you're going to get what you've always gotten. You certainly won't live your best life this way.
Two weeks ago, while scrolling through Facebook, I saw a friend's post advising anyone that happened to read it to set a monthly goal and complete it. I'm proud to say that I've stuck to that for two weeks.
There's no better time to at least work toward living our best life. After all of the self-help books that now collect dust on my bookshelves, I received motivation from a simple Facebook post.
Sometimes it's the smallest things that change our lives.
