THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA **DORIAN WILL BRING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS TO THE AREA THROUGH TONIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE STORM SURGE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR INLAND BRUNSWICK * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BLADEN, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION, MARLBORO, ROBESON, AND WILLIAMSBURG - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL HORRY, COASTAL GEORGETOWN, COASTAL HORRY, INLAND BRUNSWICK, INLAND GEORGETOWN, INLAND PENDER, AND NORTHERN HORRY - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND HURRICANE WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL BRUNSWICK, COASTAL NEW HANOVER, COASTAL PENDER, AND INLAND NEW HANOVER * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 40 MILES SOUTHEAST OF WILMINGTON NC OR ABOUT 90 MILES EAST OF MYRTLE BEACH SC - 33.8N 77.4W - STORM INTENSITY 100 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHEAST OR 45 DEGREES AT 13 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE DORIAN IS TRACKING TO THE NORTHEAST OFF THE COAST OF CAPE FEAR, AND WILL CONTINUE MOVING NORTHEAST TOWARDS THE OUTER BANKS THROUGH THE MORNING. HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH SUNRISE, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE CAPE FEAR REGION, WHERE HEAVY RAIN BANDS AND DAMAGING WINDS WILL CONTINUE. STORM SURGE IMPACTS WILL BE GREATEST NORTH OF CAPE FEAR. CONDITIONS WILL BEGIN TO IMPROVE DURING THE DAY FRIDAY. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS COASTAL SECTIONS OF NEW HANOVER AND PENDER COUNTIES. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING ADDITIONAL SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - AREAS OF STORM SURGE INUNDATION ENHANCED BY BREAKING WAVES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE BARRIER ISLANDS. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS IS POSSIBLE, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS MAY BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN VULNERABLE LOW-LYING AREAS. - DELIVERY OF DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES MAY BE INTERRUPTED. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION IS POSSIBLE WITH HEAVY SURF AND ELEVATED WATER LEVELS IMPACTING OR BREACHING THE DUNES. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT WILL BREAK AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. - NAVIGATION MAY BE DIFFICULT NEAR INLETS AND WATERWAYS, AS NAVIGATIONAL AIDS MAY BE OFF STATION OR MISSING. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA, LITTLE TO NO ADDITIONAL IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE UNFOLDING ACROSS THE AREA. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MAJOR FLOODING FROM RAINFALL MAY PROMPT EVACUATIONS AND NUMEROUS RESCUES. - RIVERS AND STREAMS MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. CREEKS AND DITCHES WILL FLOOD AND MAY CONTAIN STRONG CURRENTS. - FLOOD WATERS MAY ENTER MANY STRUCTURES, AND SOME MAY BECOME UNINHABITABLE. SOME ROAD SCOURS OR COMPLETE ROAD FAILURES WILL BE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR SINKHOLES. MANY STREETS AND PARKING LOTS MAY FLOOD, AND MAY BE IMPACTED BY FLOWING WATER. MANY ROAD AND LOW-LYING BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE POSSIBLE WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED AWAY. DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL BE DANGEROUS.THE DELIVERY OF DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES MAY BE INTERRUPTED. FLOOD WATERS MAY BE POLLUTED AND CONTAIN HAZARDOUS MATERIALS. * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS COASTAL AREAS. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IS LIKELY, WITH BUILDINGS RECEIVING ROOF DAMAGE AS WELL AS WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES POTENTIALLY SUFFERING SEVERE DAMAGE, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE MAY BE ENHANCED BY PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE INACCESSIBLE OR UNINHABITABLE FOR SOME TIME AFTER THE STORM PASSES. - WIDESPREAD LARGE LIMBS WILL BE DOWN AND MANY TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - ROADS WILL BE BLOCKED IN MANY AREAS AS A RESULT OF LARGE DEBRIS, ESPECIALLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED AREAS. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ELEVATED ROADWAYS WILL LIKELY BECOME UNSAFE. - WIDESPREAD AREAS WILL SUFFER FROM POWER AND COMMUNICATION OUTAGES. - SEVERAL POORLY SECURED SMALL CRAFT MAY BREAK FROM THEIR MOORINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: DO NOT RETURN TO EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL HAZARDOUS WINDS DIMINISH AND FLOOD WATERS ABATE. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: CONTINUE TO KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE WELL CHARGED FOR AS LONG AS POSSIBLE. IF YOU LOSE POWER, USE IT MORE SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND CHECK-INS. DO NOT OVERLOAD COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS WITH IDLE CHATTER. DO NOT BE A THRILL SEEKER OR RISK YOUR LIFE FOR SENSELESS PHOTOS OR VIDEOS. BE WISE AND AVOID BECOMING ANOTHER STATISTIC. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC AROUND 3 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.