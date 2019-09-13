Thirty years ago, on the evening of Sept. 22, 1989, I was traveling back to Florence from a meeting in Columbia. Hurricane Hugo was to hit Charleston that night, and I was hustling back home around 9 p.m. on Interstate 20, in case there was some aftermath of the hurricane near home.
I never dreamed the aftermath would actually be a continuing hurricane when it passed by to the south of Florence, approximately 100 miles inland from the Charleston coast.
When I got home, everyone was buzzing around uselessly taping up windows and putting towels behind doors. I thought that this is an overreaction, but as it turned out, those would be minimal and ineffective precautions by amateurs who knew nothing about how to protect against a hurricane.
Insurance man calls foul
My first irrational reaction was to call my insurance man at the time, soon to be my ex-insurance man, and tell him that I had closed in our carport that summer with a sunroom and had forgotten to add it to my property declaration. I was wondering if he could add it for me at this time. He said slowly and softly, “Tom, you know I work for the insurance company, and if I called them in the middle of a hurricane and asked them to add something to my policy, you know what they’d say? They’d say I was a damn fool.” So, reading between the lines, I quickly surmised that the new addition would have to ride out Hugo uninsured.
Next reaction, quite a bit later and not totally irrational, was sitting on the floor by the front window with the hurricane hitting full force with 85 mph winds and watching the pine trees bend 45 degrees or more. With the electricity out by then, I sat in the darkness thinking that if anything happens, no one could help us in any way. We, and everyone else, were on our own at that point.
Imagine if I had been looking out at a Category 4 hurricane, like Hugo when it hit Charleston. This was only a Category 1 that I was experiencing and feeling helpless about.
Out of sight, out of existence
Next irrational reaction came when a giant tree from our backyard fell across three of our neighbor’s cars and a boat. We heard a loud crash in the darkness, so the kids and I got flashlights and went to look out the windows to see what happened. When we saw the tree laying over the cars and boat, I couldn’t even comprehend it.
I never dreamed that big tree, the strongest looking one in our backyard, could come down like that. Had it not fallen the way it did, it would have totaled our house.
Anyway, I irrationally hollered to the kids to douse the flashlights, thinking that if the neighbors didn’t see it, they wouldn’t know that our tree had just demolished their entire fleet of vehicles.
The sounds of silence
With the dawn of the next day and the winds having subsided, neighbors were greeting neighbors, and it was actually a beautiful day with fluffy white clouds – and totally silent. With trees blocking roads, there were no sounds of vehicles.
The silence exposed how much noise we are constantly subjected to in our day-to-day living. But then the chainsaws started up, and the peace was necessarily shattered.
As I surveyed the yard, I found, along with the giant uprooted pine tree, that seven more tall pines had come down and were lying at an angle that just missed the newly enclosed sunroom and the rest of the house. Thank God, and so much for the former insurance man, even if I was irrational!
The most mysterious occurrence
Looking around further, I saw a flood light bulb lying in the pine straw. Minor issue, so I left it there for weeks until the major cleanup was done. When I finally went to pick it up and replace it, I noticed that the light bulb was intact. I had assumed that the glass part of the flood light bulb had blown off and that the base was still screwed into the fixture. But it was totally intact in my hands. So I got out a ladder and screwed it back in for starters. It was a ridiculous exercise, I thought, but why not try before going to buy a new bulb? And … it worked! The light bulb worked!
What had happened, I surmised, was that the hurricane winds whirling around from the north came directly down our street, creating the severe pine tree bending I saw from our front window when the hurricane was at its height. The flood light was aimed perpendicular to the street, and therefore perpendicular to the 85 mph wind, and the bulb had little teeth-like projections all around the edge of it, enough for the wind to catch the teeth and turn it gradually until it fell out and made a soft landing in the pine straw.
That was the strangest event of all that came out of Hugo for me: A hurricane unscrewed a light bulb and gently dropped it to the ground!
To paraphrase Mark Twain: I had a lot of troubles in Hurricane Hugo, most of which didn’t happen. But the lesson learned was, and is, that I will not ride out any more hurricanes, an even more serious consideration now that I am living on an island in the Atlantic.
