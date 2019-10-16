Is there a such thing as good or bad luck?
Some people believe that things may occur purely by chance and not by one’s own actions.
I’ve heard that good luck can be received by kissing at a red bird or clapping for a flying flock. I was even told by my grandmother the day I was struck by falling bird feces that it was a sign of good luck.
At the time, I wondered how unlucky one must be for this to occur. It felt more like bad luck to me. I believe that the person responsible for this one was completely down on his or her luck and desperate for something good to happen.
Over the years I’ve been told never to kill crickets in the house and to only open umbrellas outside. I admit that I’m that person in the store who opens all of the umbrellas while trying to find the perfect one. I’m often stared at by customers who seem concerned for my future, as if they believe that bad luck will “rain” down on me from that day forward.
I have to draw the line with some superstitions, however, especially after having tried a few of them myself. I mean, does an itchy right palm or jumpy right eye really mean that money is on the way?
Just when are we said to receive the bad or good luck anyway? Would it be months later when I find myself stranded with a bad car battery in the middle of the summer after having picked up hot dinner, and help arrives right before it starts to pour down rain?
After everything’s been repaired, I get home only to find that the food order wasn’t the one I actually ordered, but it’s too late to complain, because the restaurant is now closed.
Should I have stopped in that moment to remember the mirror I cracked a few years prior or the umbrella I opened inside the store? I’m sure we’ve all been told that cracking a mirror gives you seven years of bad luck. That’s a long time to wait and see.
What about good luck? After scrubbing the bird droppings from my shoulder, should I have gone around using that as an excuse for every stroke of good luck that followed?
I’m not saying that I don’t enjoy the feeling I get when I kiss at red birds or find a penny heads up, but these days I tend to believe in faith. Splitting a pole makes me slightly uncomfortable, and the thought of a black cat running out in front of my car creeps me out a bit, but I know that these are superstitious beliefs.
Although my belief in good and bad luck has diminished a little over the years, I still find myself knocking on wood when I’ve said something that I fear becoming a reality. I’ve also been known to announce that company is on the way after discovering that a spider has made a web at the front door.
Depending on how rough a day I’m having, I’ll pick up a penny that’s head-side up, believing that pocketing it is sure to make the day better.
Why are we so superstitious? Why is it that we believe that things like crossing our fingers will result in a favorable outcome? Does finding a four-leaf clover really equal good luck? Will blowing and clearing all of the seeds from a dandelion in a single breath tell you if you’re loved?
If nothing else, believing in any one of these things has brought me comfort or has at least been fun. I admit that I join in with my 6-year-old when she commands me not to step on a crack. It’s fun hopping over them as if my life depends on it.
I enjoy counting “dune buggies,” also known as Volkswagen Beetles, while driving down the road. It’s been said that if you spot one, you’re to punch someone and good luck is on the way. But I don’t recommend playing this game with complete strangers. It may not end well.
I imagine this would be the day your luck runs out.
