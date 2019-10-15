As I began preparing for this column in late September, I was surprised to see headline news articles concerning the Florence One Schools district on three successive days. None of the three articles were particularly flattering.
In each instance there remained some unanswered questions, in my mind.
In the Sept. 27 article in the Morning News, the arrest of school board trustee E.J. McIver was announced. McIver was arrested in, what was reported, his home in Goose Creek, S.C. The school board website lists his home as 706 Carver St. in Florence.
The question that arose in my mind was what official record caused the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to go to Goose Creek to make the arrest. A later article indicated McIver is still registered to vote in Florence County but not in Goose Creek.
So, is McIver still a resident of Florence? Can a nonresident serve on the Florence One school board? What members of the school board knew McIver had apparently moved out of the district? Additionally, what are the rules the school board has concerning the use of Florence One credit cards and how are the charges tracked and checked to ensure the cards are not misused? Remember, some of the reported inappropriate charges are a couple of years old.
The following day, Sept. 28, the Morning News reported that two juveniles had been arrested for threats against two of Florence One’s high schools. Reportedly, the threats were to shoot up and blow up the schools.
Once again, there are numerous unanswered questions. In the article, it seems acting Sheriff William “Billy” Barnes is equally concerned about how much responding to these threats costs law enforcement as well as the impact on those juveniles’ future.
First, thanks to law enforcement for their rapid response. I doubt that response directly caused additional expenses, since the responders were probably already on duty. Possibly others were called to duty later on?
Secondly, it would be helpful to the public to know how the threats were transmitted and the specific language of the threats. Were the threats delivered by phone or text or email? What was the language of the threat? If it was to shoot up the schools, what actions have been taken by the sheriff to investigate the access to firearms by the juveniles involved? What about the access to bomb-making material? Have those residences been searched?
Additionally, the article seems to focus a great deal on potential punishment for the offenders. Certainly, fines and imprisonment might be allowed, but is it the most appropriate punishment for the juveniles? Ten years imprisonment seems extreme to me, and if fines are involved, does the juvenile actually pay that fine or is it the family?
Certainly, the family has to share in the responsibility for the juveniles’ actions, but in my mind the punishment must directly impact the juvenile. I realize this might seem extreme to some, but hundreds of hours on Saturdays picking up trash off the sides of our roads seems realistic, because it directly impacts the offender. If for the next 26 Saturdays, the offender reported to the county courthouse, picked up a bright orange suit (orange for his or her safety) and spent the next five hours picking up trash on the sides of our roads, the juvenile would directly feel the impact, and the community will benefit.
The last penalty mentioned in the article is expulsion from school. It might be appropriate in some cases, but in these two cases is this an action that prevents others, who might not want to go to school anyway, from repeating the same offense?
The community suffers because we have put another uneducated individual out on streets. Restrictions are necessary and must be imposed. Do not allow the offenders to attend or participate in any after-school event. Do not allow the offenders to drive on school grounds at any time. They must ride the school bus and never come to the school in any other manner. In other words, ensure the punishment directly impacts the offender.
Lastly, on Sept. 29, the Morning News headlined that Pee Dee schools scored below average on the SAT tests. Not only were they below the national level, most were also below the state average. Florence One high schools all seemed to slip again and scored lower than in recent years.
These tests are critical to acceptance at most colleges and, in my mind, are a true measure of how our schools are performing in educating our children. The excuse that more individuals are taking the test is at best weak. The time has come for the board of trustees to set a standard for the superintendent to meet.
The system must meet or exceed at a minimum the state average. The responsibility must be placed directly on the superintendent, and if that is not met following the 2021 tests, there must be consequences. Below average results cannot be accepted or tolerated.
Maybe now is the time for good news announcing how Florence One is initiating a plan to help SAT scores in 2020 meet the state average and in 2021 exceed the state SAT average.