When I arrived for the seventh grade at the junior high school that later took the Poynor name, they gave me a period of the day in the school library when I could study lessons or study library material.
This brought me an unpleasant surprise. I asked for a history of Florence and found there was none.
Also dismayed was Henry E. Davis, a Florence lawyer who later became knowledgeable of local history. He was fascinated by local history and hunting. He took up and wrote about both.
Davis grew up in Williamsburg County in the late 19th century, and he told of hearing whistles of steam locomotives on the railroad as well as whistles of steam boats on the Santee River.
He graduated from Presbyterian College, then attended the University of South Carolina Law School, then passed the bar examination and became a lawyer. Then he became private secretary for a state Supreme Court justice.
In 1906 he came to Florence and became affiliated with the Willcox and Willcox law firm. He took cases to the highest courts and served for four years as U.S. district attorney for the Eastern District of South Carolina.
I remember being impressed with him when I was a young sportswriter at the Morning News in the late 1950s and 1960s. Davis would come up the stairs and into our esteemed editor James Rogers’ office, close the door and sit for earnest conversations.
Davis, a Presbyterian for life, served for more than 30 years as clerk of First Presbyterian in Church of Florence along with his intense interest in a library. It bothered him that Florence had no public library.
He served on educational boards for years. At Presbyterian College, Davis served as a trustee for 37 years and wrote the charter for Thornwell Orphanage. He spent 17 years as a member of the Florence school board.
There was a local effort to build a public library in the early part of the 20th century, but it failed in a public tax referendum. But then during Davis’ time on the Florence school board, a library open to the public and school students was created by the board.
That library building later housed the beginning of the Florence Museum. Sometime later the University of South Carolina established a two-year branch in the library basement, which became Francis Marion University. The library’s old building at South Irby and West Pine became the home to a law firm that added a good-looking addition.
When the first library was established, Davis was called upon to help collect a basic set of books that are in the South Carolina Room at its present building on South Dargan Street. He wrote a document about establishment of the library that is still in its files.
Besides his library interest, Davis wrote articles that were published in the American Rifleman, and he books published on histories of churches in Florence, Kingstree, Marion and Williamsburg counties.
His 1949 book, “The American Wild Turkey,” focuses on rifles and his hunting interest. Published by USC Press in 2010 after his death was “The Hunting Memoirs of Henry Edwards Davis,” a collection of tales on hunting turkeys, deer, ducks and partridges in the Pee Dee. He belonged to hunting clubs in the area and was the president of the Pearce Hunting Club for 40 years.
He was particularly proud of having played a key role in establishment of the Wild Turkey Refuge near McClellanvillle. Davis also had written “Practicing Gunsmithing,” a book published by USC Press.
He had a shop set up at his home where he could make stocks and work with other parts of firearms. His favorite gun was named “Old Betsy.”
It turned out that Davis, much older than I, had had the same reaction to a lack of Florence history as I. His memoirs at the library later were converted into a history of the area. Now there are more local histories.
The absences of my column the past several Sundays have been because I have not quite shaken the illness that caused me to be hospitalized. I also missed a couple of good trips that were planned in the summer and fall. I hope to keep going for a while now.
