It’s been two weeks since Tom Steyer came over for supper.
On a campaign swing through Charleston, the billionaire presidential candidate sat down with a few people to eat Rodney Scott’s awesome barbecue and ribs and have a beer. Well, he actually had one glass of wine. He is, after all, from California.
I didn’t intend to write about this visit, because I didn’t want it to seem like an ad for a guy running for the Democratic nomination. (I still don’t know who I’ll vote for in the February primary; there is no GOP primary, so I won’t be voting in that one.)
After thinking long and hard about Steyer’s visit, it seemed that to not write about it would be a disservice for readers who might wonder about the Trump-obsessed guy running all the ads on television.
In three words, Steyer is enigmatic, passionate and pragmatic.
Upon arrival, he got out of a car, yanked off a tie and barreled into the den, stained shirt, colorful belt and all. He engaged with guests, not with a kingly, sweeping manner, but intimately, as if each person with whom he was talking was the only person on the planet.
He took time to have a brief but deep discussion with my 16-year-old daughter (and all parents know how difficult that can often be). He listened to her, responded and asked questions. It was a conversation, not talking points.
Then he stepped away from the voters in the room to make a 20-second video for my other daughter, who was sick with a stomach bug. He started wryly: “Ellie, it’s Tom Steyer. Your dad tells me you may have seen me on TV.” (Understatement of the year for anyone in South Carolina who watches television.) After a word on how he is trying to unseat President Trump, he smiled. “Get better, and next time I’m here, I’m gonna give you a big hug,” he said.
That video, plus the one-on-one listening and engagement with guests, showed humor and authenticity, which is missing from too many slick, prepackaged candidates who run for everything from Statehouse to Congress.
What really impressed most guests, some of whom didn’t know much about Steyer other than how he’s bankrolled the Need to Impeach movement for the past two years, was how he didn’t pull punches and answered any questions thrown at him.
Steyer emphasized how the climate truly is in crisis. But that crisis, he said, offers a huge opportunity for Americans to use their ingenuity, competitiveness and innovation to create change and build long-term prosperity.
“Stop telling me about your political philosophy and start talking to me about the numbers and the safety,” he said in a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that included a question about nuclear plant construction. “There are easy (clean-energy) bets to make that are safe. There’s never been a solar spill. There’s never been a wind disaster.”
Today’s generation, he said, can be the new greatest generation by turning around climate change and, in the process, creating 4.6 million new jobs and restoring America’s position of global economic prominence.
In short, he said we can fix the problem by using our brains — and that such an effort was a noble aspiration that would pay long-term dividends. Building prosperity — a word he used a lot — would lead to social improvement and restore democracy.
“Listen, I think most Americans don’t know me,” he said recently. “What I’d like to do is introduce myself and explain what I think the future can look like for America in a positive way. If I do those two things, mission accomplished.”
Now at only 1 or 2 percent in most polls, Steyer addressed a national audience for the first time as one of 12 candidates at a recent debate. He also believes boosting turnout will propel a Democrat into the White House.
Guests at the dinner encouraged Steyer to share his passions about solving the climate crisis, helping restore the American dream, building prosperity and fighting for social-justice solutions for people who are struggling rather than continue to dump on Trump.
If you’ve seen recent ads, he seems to be spending his millions to do just that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.