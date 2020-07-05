Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER GEORGETOWN, HORRY, AND WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES... AT 1017 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS OVER GEORGETOWN, SOUTHERN HORRY, AND EASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES. THE STRONGEST THUNDERSTORM WAS NEAR YAUHANNAH, OR 15 MILES NORTHWEST OF MURRELLS INLET, MOVING NORTH- NORTHWEST AT 10 MPH. GUSTY WINDS, FREQUENT LIGHTNING, AND VERY HEAVY RAIN WILL BE ASSOCIATED WITH THESE STORMS AS THEY MOVE AND DEVELOP INTO MARION, DILLON, AND FLORENCE COUNTIES. THIS STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL BE NEAR... DONGOLA AROUND 1030 AM EDT. OUTLAND AROUND 1040 AM EDT. PEE DEE CROSSROADS AROUND 1100 AM EDT. JOHNSONVILLE, BRITTONS NECK, POSTON AND KINGSBURG AROUND 1115 AM EDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS STORM INCLUDE COWARD, SCRANTON, AYNOR, STUCKEY, CAROLINAS HOSPITAL SYSTEM - MARION AND LAKE CITY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HEAVY RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THE STRONGEST STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&