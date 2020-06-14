With the recent attention to broadband internet and connectivity due to the impact of COVID-19, I want to make sure that everyone hears how community partnerships are bringing forward real solutions in towns such as Lamar.
Like many small towns through our state, Lamar has a rich but complicated history filled with proud citizens. Our hometown high school is known for producing leaders, from former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley to our five Lamar High School Silver Foxes who have played in the National Football League over the past 30 years.
Unfortunately, due to several factors, our town was one of the rural pockets in our state and nation that had been skipped over by the internet. Our local internet provider’s fastest speed was only a fraction of the advertised 10 Mbps. Our businesses couldn’t do online transactions, and our kids were unable to do homework effectively.
Something had to be done so that our town and its citizens could effectively connect with the rest of the world for commerce and education.
I raised our concerns and broadband challenges with Spectrum, and the outcome was exceptional. I am pleased to tell you that Spectrum has now invested more than $1 million to bring better and more reliable internet connectivity to our town. More than 800 homes right here in Lamar have gigabit-capable connections as fast as any in Columbia, Charleston, Atlanta or New York.
As state lawmakers look to provide grants and expand broadband universally into other rural towns and areas across our state, I just want to be sure to caution policymakers that enabling real solutions requires a commitment to setting fair rules for potential service providers.
Often, rural broadband builds are costly. One of the primary cost drivers is access to pole attachments and rights of way that are owned by the electric utilities currently serving these rural areas. These providers have monopoly control over the terms and pricing for access to these poles that allow potential broadband providers access to the infrastructure necessary to serve rural areas.
We should enable as many solutions for connecting rural South Carolina as are feasible. But if monopoly infrastructure owners are now competing against new broadband service providers, rules for access to poles should be established before any grant money is awarded to electric providers. To enable universal broadband service to reach rural areas, we need to ensure that we level the playing field between our electric cooperatives and private investors.
South Carolina’s goal should be to nurture a framework that encourages investment, not one that scares investment away. States such as North Carolina have already passed laws to establish a fair framework to govern access and oversight for broadband infrastructure access to critical monopoly infrastructure that is the gateway to building to rural areas.
The town of Lamar knows the value of private sector investment, such as Spectrum’s recent broadband deployment. Because of broadband-ready policies that included predictable access to poles and easements from monopoly electric providers, Spectrum was able to deliver essential services to the community of Lamar at a time of critical need.
We need to make sure that companies like Spectrum would be willing to make the same investments in South Carolina tomorrow.
