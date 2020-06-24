Once again, the United States is caught up in a situation where possibly the national media is fanning the flames on the way they report the news.
They tell the part of the story that supports their agenda, and then repeat that part over and over and over. The current story continues concerning the slaying of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, and the demonstrations and protests that have followed.
There is no doubt in my mind that the police officer committed murder, which caused the protests that followed.
The protests are causing us to take a hard look at how our police forces are trained and supervised, which is totally needed and changes are overdue. Much of the demands of those protesting are based on Black Lives Matter, and they certainly do matter, just as all lives should matter. Continuing to fan the flames by promoting primarily the racial issue is only reporting a portion of the story.
Based on the news broadcast, there is no doubt in my mind that race was a factor in Chauvin’s actions. The failure to act by the other police officers, present at the scene, probably were also driven by a racial issue or a false sense of police superiority.
Chauvin was the superior in rank and experience, but that is not and cannot be an excuse for their failure to act to prevent the death. Just as important, those four police officers are being portrayed by the protestors, and to a lesser degree by the media, in the coverage of the protests as representative of all police officers. Once again, in my opinion, that is untrue.
Just as troubling to me is the reported misuse of the right to protest as guaranteed by the first amendment to our Constitution. That right allows us to peacefully protest, and the key word to me is “peacefully.” Many of the protests have been far less than peaceful.
The national media, particularly on television, has not focused on the lawlessness that has occurred in many of those protests, which might be better described as riots. I fully acknowledge that the protestors must get media attention to promote their issues. However, setting fires, breaking windows and stealing are not peaceful. The media needs to condemn those unpeaceful acts and condemn them repeatedly in a loud voice.
The media needs to report the other incidents that have occurred since George Floyd’s death. Yes, I know there has been some reporting on these other incidents, and unfortunately some deaths that have occurred. However, the media continues to focus primarily on the racial issues.
There is little coverage of the retired black police captain reportedly killed by a black man. The police officer was voluntarily helping to protect a friend’s property. The shooter apparently was a thief. Where is the media on this and what are the details? Is this not worthy of reporting and doing the follow-up? What about the details concerning the death of a Florida game warden by a man now in custody or the shooting of a sheriff’s deputy?
Burning of businesses has occurred far too often as well as breaking into businesses and stealing. Where is the coverage of the arrests related to the lawlessness and thievery? Attacks on the police by protestors by throwing rocks, bricks and bottles occurs often but receives little, or no, coverage. Do those not reach the threshold of being newsworthy of condemnation on the national news channels, and why are they being ignored?
Where are the details of the two lawyers in New York City who threw a bottle that exploded and caused a fire that destroyed a police car? Just as significantly, those two lawyers reportedly gave more bottles filled with flammable liquids to other protestors. What actions have the officials in New York taken concerning those two lawyers? Should their law licenses be revoked, since I am confident as lawyers they should have known their acts were both illegal and reprehensible. Where is the detailed reporting and follow-up on those events?
There have been numerous other incidents of blatant lawlessness that have basically been under reported. In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, another individual, not necessarily a lawyer, was also found to have been placing incendiary devices in a park area adjacent to where a protest was planned. He denied having anything to do with those devices, but later investigators found the materials needed to make those and other similar devices at his home. Where are the details, or is that only important news in the Pittsburgh area while we broadcast nationwide on other events?
I am sure there are scores of other events that previously occurred, and we are somewhat dependent on the national media to keep us informed. To be truly informed, we need all the facts.
What, if any, prior complaints have been raised in any of the former police officers involved in the current issues? What action did their supervisors take concerning those complaints? Are those actions now deemed appropriate or should more serious actions have been taken? Are the national three-letter news agencies really doing their jobs to keep us fully informed, or are they just fanning the flames?
