It was in Seagrove, or Norman, or Ellerbe, or it could have been one of the other small North Carolina communities that we passed though on our trips to Virginia.
I was always confused as to what town it was in, but I can picture in my mind what the building looked like. I can remember how the street looked leading up to the spot on the side of the road.
We always made a point to stop on our return trip during the summer months. There was a straight stretch of highway, a sign to reduce your speed, a curve, and suddenly there it was on the left.
The building had a familiar shape, but I could not put my finger on what it reminded me of. It was painted white and had a sliding window where you could place your order.
We watched for it on the first leg of our trip as we traveled to Virginia. We never stopped on the way there, because it was always early morning. It was hours before the opening time that was printed on the sign by the order window.
One summer morning as we were getting near, my husband said, “The ice crème caboose is coming up.”
That was it. The building was an old caboose. I knew the shape, and perhaps if it had been painted red I would not had such a hard time identifying it.
There was a hand-painted sign by the road that advertised the specialty. “Homemade Peach Ice Crème” was all it said. I knew we would stop on the return trip. We would both order a double cone of the peach and park under one of the shade trees surrounding the gravel and dirt parking area. We would lick the sweet crème, smile and make little sounds that revealed just how enjoyable it was. That would be the highlight of our return trip as we headed home to Florence.
I know exactly when and where peaches became one of my all-time favorite indulgencies. It happened with my first taste of the peach cobbler at the Thunderbird Restaurant. I fell in love with it, and even today I have my husband stop and bring me back some peach cobbler when I know he is in that part of town. It is the combination of crust and peaches that gives their cobbler a unique taste that I almost crave.
A few days ago, my sister Donnette sent me a quart container of fresh peaches. They were chopped into bite-size pieces and sprinkled with sugar in just the right amount to create sweet juices and a delectable flavor. I was really excited when I was handed the container. I could see the yellow and red chunks through the sides of the plastic box, and I almost jumped up and pumped my fist and yelled, “Yessssss!”
Those fresh peaches created a dilemma. Should I drag out the ice cream churn? I could send for some heavy cream, pull the churn from storage and turn the peaches into something cold and sweet. It would be especially fitting, since the days are hot and humid.
While I was pondering my options, I decided to pour out some in a bowl, put some Cool Whip on them and think about it. Oh, they were good.
The next day I began thinking again about what delectable creation I could turn the peaches into. Making a cobbler came to mind. We had a simple cobbler recipe that was easy to make. In fact, we had already made a blueberry cobbler from berries that our neighbor had shared with us, and it turned out great.
While I was thinking about it, I poured out a bowl full of peach chunks and put some Cool Whip on them. I cannot tell you how much I was enjoying them. I think letting them sit in the refrigerator overnight must have enhanced the flavor. They tasted better today than they did yesterday.
The next morning I was having my coffee and enjoying my copy of the Morning News when the peaches came back to mind. I should make something special with those peaches today, I thought. I need to quit procrastinating and get it done. I went straight to the refrigerator and put the box of peaches on the kitchen counter.
Uh, oh, there was only a small amount remaining. Not enough for ice crème or cobbler. Oh, well, I pulled the Cool Whip out and grabbed a spoon. They couldn’t have been any better.