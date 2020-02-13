TEMPERANCE HILL (MARION COUNTY) -- Zack Smith Watson, 85, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Union Baptist Church (Original Building). Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Richardson Funeral Home of Marion.Mr. Watson was born in the Temperance Hill Community, a son of the late W.C. and Ila Mae Duncan Watson. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, William C. Watson, Jr., Garland Watson and Anthony Watson; and sisters, Katie Watson Macon and Mariam Doris Watson.Mr. Watson was a 1957 graduate of Clemson University with BS in Electrical Engineering. He would later work as a nuclear engineer for the Charleston Shipyard. He was also a farmer and small business owner. Mr. Watson served his country in the U.S. Army reaching the rank of Captain and was a member of the American Legion. He was a long-time member of Union Baptist Church, where he was a deacon for over 50 years. He was a current a member of Pyerian Baptist Church. Mr. Watson was a devout Gideon. He also was a member of the Floydale Acacia Masonic Lodge 169 and the Shriners. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Peggy Jackson Watson of the home; son, Duncan C. Watson (Georgi Luken Watson) of Houston, TX; Retha Watson Oates (John) of Barstow, FL, Katherine Watson Doudoukjian (John) Columbia, SC; Doris Watson Carter (Jeff) of Temperance Hill, SC and Jane Watson Holder (Bryan) of Temperance Hill, SC; twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with another on the way.An online register is available at Richardsonfh.net.
