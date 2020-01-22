Worrell, James W. "Jim", 66, of Richmond, VA, formerly of Florence, SC, went to join his wife, Nellie Bridgers "Nebbie" Worrell, with the Lord Monday, January 20, 2020. He is survived by three children, Davie Lee Worrell, Candice Abbott (Jimmy), and Kelley McKenzie (Dawson); four grandchildren, Davelynne, Dawson, Jr., Sachal, and Tenleigh; brother, Don Worrell (Karen); sister, Christi Perry (Don); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Pl Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
