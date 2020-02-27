Winnie Ruth Haselden Frederick, 83, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Mrs. Frederick was born a daughter of Thelma Cribb Haselden and Auburn Haselden. She attended Hemingway schools and graduated from Hemingway High School in 1953. Mrs. Frederick was a member of Mizpah Baptist Church in Florence. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Margaree H. Poston and brother, Rev. Winslow J. Haselden.Mrs. Frederick is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert George Frederick; sons, Bobby George Frederick (Joi) of Whittier, NC and Steven James Frederick (Dang) of Melbourne, FL; daughters, Kathy Phillips of Florence and Angela Marie Menius of Black Mountain, NC; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Hattie Mae Kirven of Florence. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.Family will receive friends from 2:00 3:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Service information
Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
