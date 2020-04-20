Winfred Lewis Flowers, 76, of Darlington, passed away on April 19, 2020.Winfred was born in Darlington, SC, a son of the late E.J. Flowers and Mary Jordan Flowers. He was born with a heart for his community, and he followed it all his life. After graduating from St. John's High School in 1962, Winfred demonstrated his dedication to his country by serving in the U.S. Navy. This commitment extended beyond his military service, reflected in his efforts for the county, state, nation, and the larger world. After his service, Winfred earned a degree in Criminal Justice from Florence Darlington Tech and was appointed Chief Magistrate for Darlington County, a position he held for 18 years. Winfred was known for his fairness and kindness in this role, and was beloved for how he treated others on both sides of the bench. He and his wife Loris gained a reputation for humble strength, quietly giving their time and resources where needs arose. Winfred was also known for starting things. One of them was his business Flowers Furniture, where he equipped folks from all over with comfortable recliners and sturdy bedroom suites. In addition to other businesses he invested in, he helped launch a number of public service careers at all levels and was "the man to talk to" for political hopefuls--so long as they could prove their hearts were just. Winfred loved to tell stories, and he loved music, especially Country, Western, Bluegrass, and Gospel. He wanted a place where people could come together to make and enjoy live music. So, in typical Winfred fashion, he built the Music Hall. For similar, but larger, reasons, he helped plant the Friends Mission Church. The name is appropriate, as Winfred truly loved his friends. But there was no one he loved more than his family and his Lord Jesus Christ. Winfred lived to love and serve his God, his community, his family, his friends, and especially his puppy Five Miles.Winfred was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Eli Flowers and sister Katie Weaver.Surviving are his loving wife Loris, son Le (Martha) Flowers of Darlington, Grandson Jordan (Niki) Flowers and Great-Granddaughter Sophia of Hartsville, and Granddaughter Julia Flowers of Columbia. Within his extended family are siblings Pearl (Tommy) Jeffords and Donnie Flowers of Darlington, and Eloise Sims of Georgetown. He also leaves behind several much loved nieces and nephews. In addition to biological family, Winfred's "children in Christ" include Jeff Robinson, McIver Suggs, Andy Locklair, and Teresa Weatherford-Gillham.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends Mission Church.
