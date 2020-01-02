Windy Lee WInesett Rotan, 58, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.Mrs. Rotan was born in Dillon, SC a daughter of the late Bobby Miller Winesett and Joyce Ann Rogers Williams. She graduated from Western Carolina University as an LPN. She worked for Southeastern Hospital in Lumberton, NC before moving to Florence in 1990 where she worked for Bruce Hospital in Florence and the Saleeby Center in Hartsville. She was a member of the Pentecostal faith, and loved flowers and gardening.Surviving are her husband of 25 years, Buck Rotan and a brother, Rob Winesett of Lumberton, NC.Memorials may be made to Truth Chapel, 1400 W. Evans Street, Florence, SC 29501.The family will receive friends from 1 2 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Windy Rotan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.