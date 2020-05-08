Private graveside service for Mr. Willie Waller, Jr. will be 11:00 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens. He departed this life on Thursday, May 7th.Willie, the son of the late Willie Walker, Sr. and Olivia Abraham Walker was born October 7, 1939 in Timmonsville, SC. He was a proud graduate of Wilson High School Class of 1959. He was employed at La-Z-Boy East, retiring with over 32 years of service. He was also a former employee of Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. Willie was a member of Savannah Grove Baptist Church and Crown Lodge #383.Survivors are: his loving and devoted wife, Elizabeth Johnson Walker of the home; daughters, Yolanda (Robert) Williams and Stephanie (Arthur) Boston; son, Warren Mungo; granddaughters, Vyva and Vyman; grandson, Brandon; brothers, Marion Walker, Willie (Ann) Jackson, Jr. and Michael Jackson; sisters, Annie W. (Ned) Green, Deloris (David, Jr.) McLeod and Betty (Rev. John) Douglas; mother-in-law, Mrs. Louise Johnson of Florence, SC; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Memorial and condolences messages can be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc., 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family,

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Walker, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

