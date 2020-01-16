Willie "Ricky" Gardner, 69, died Friday, January 11 in Newark, NJ after an illness. Funeral services will be 11 am on January 17 and Jehovah Jirah PWCC in Newark, NJ.Local survivors include, a son, Jessie Wilson; brother, Jerry (Omijean) Sanders, aunt, Mary Gardner; uncle, John Gardner

