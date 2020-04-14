FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. Willie Lee "Gene" Douglas will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, April 16, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence. Interment will follow at The Church in the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostles Doctrine, Inc. in Hartsville, SC, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Willie, the son of the late John Stedman Rogers and Mrs. Josephine (Lacy) Douglas Seals was born August 13, 1950. He died Saturday, April 11, 2020. Mr. Douglas was a member of The Church in the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostles Doctrine, Inc, where he served in many capacities. He retired from CSX Railroad as a Crew Clerk Operator. Survivors include his wife, Catherine Douglas; a daughter, Magon (Curtis) Tisdale; a grandson, Noah Joel Tisdale; a brother; two sisters and host of other relatives and friends.

