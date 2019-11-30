DARLINGTON -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie Fox of Darlington will be 11:00AM Monday, December 2, 2019 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Hartsville.Interment will follow in the church cemetery directed by Jordan Funeral Home, Inc.The family is receiving friends at the residence of a son and daughter-in-law, Nathaniel and Felecia Fox, 1329 Gus Drive, Darlington.

