A private funeral service for Willie Cleo Jones will be conducted 1:00 PM today in the Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor with interment to follow in Aimwell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Pamplico, SC. He died on Saturday, May 16th. Willie was born on May 17, 1943 to Namon and Essie Keith Jones. He attended Florence County schools and graduated from the former Gibbs High School in 1962. He was formerly employed for a number of years with J.P. Stevens and DuPont, before retiring in 1998. Willie was a member of Mill Branch AME Church before joining Aimwell Missionary Baptist Church. He is pre-deceased by his parents, loving wife, Eula Bell Green Jones; two brothers, Namon and Lull Jones; and a sister, Essie Lee Jones.Survivors include: his daughters, Willette and Evette; one son, William "Chris" (Teresa); one granddaughter, Morgan; two nephews reared as sons, Roy "Pokey" and Michael "Boobie" (Terri); a brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Thelma; a brother-in-law, Alphonso Myers "Butch"; several close cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family members, and a host of loving friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
