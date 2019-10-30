FLORENCE William Ray "Billy" Parker, Sr., 83, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, after an extended illness.He was born in Evergreen, SC, a son of the late Clarence McKinley Parker, Sr., and Bessie Hatchell Parker. Billy served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a roofing contractor for many years and a lifelong member of Evergreen Baptist Church. Billy was known for being reliable, generous, funny, adventurous, tough, and, most of all, honest. Never one to sit still for long, he was the undisputed "King of Loafing." While he loved sports and the racetrack, his greatest pastime was being surrounded by family and friends. Billy was a people person and could always make you laugh. He maintained his wonderful sense of humor until the end. He was truly loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.He is survived by his wife, Martha S. Parker, of Florence; his son and best friend, William "Ray" Parker, Jr., (Tanda) of Effingham; the apples of his eye, grandchildren Brittany P. King (Davis) of Florence and William Joshua Parker of Effingham; a sister, Kathryn P. Hopkins (Richard) of Florence; two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Parker and Jody Parker, both of Florence; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.Billy was predeceased by his five brothers, C. M. Parker, Jr., Edward Harley Parker, Allard Henry "Bozy" Parker, James Carl Parker, and Jack Richard Parker.Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church, Effingham, with burial following in the church cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church Family Life Center.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org.

