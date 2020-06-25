William Meadors "Bill" Stricklin, 76, of Florence, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 25, 2020.Mr. Stricklin was born on January 26, 1944 in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Malcolm McCaskill Stricklin and Meadors Lunn Stricklin. He graduated from McClenaghan High School in Florence, SC after transferring from Eastmore High School in Columbus, Ohio where he played center on their football team when they won the Ohio State Football Championship in 1960. He was a Boy Scout and received the Order of the Arrow. Bill worked in the family businesses, Printed Products and Quick Print. He was the Graphic Communications teacher for Florence School District 1 at the Career Center and retired in 2008 after 28 years of teaching. He had served in the SC National Guard during the Charleston riots, was a certified pilot, was captain of the Florence Civil Air Patrol for several years, and had been a state constable for several years. Bill was a member of Central United Methodist Church, coached little league baseball, and was a bridge player in the Florence Duplicate Bridge Club, having won the Ace of Clubs Award in his first year playing duplicate. He loved hunting, fishing, flying, and sharp shooting with his friends, but loved his home and family even more. He was a loving husband, father, and Gramp. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Bobbie Sharon Brown Stricklin, three children, Susan (Ed) Dixon, Mac (Letha) Stricklin, and Grace (Mitchell) Page; eight grandchildren, Will (Abi) Dixon, Thomas Dixon, Lila Dixon, Tyler Stricklin, John Adam Stricklin, Whitney Stricklin, Meadors Page, and Danny Page; great-grandchild, Liam Dixon; siblings, Malcolm McCaskill "Chip" (Lois) Stricklin, Jr., Sallie (El) Halley, and John Edward Stricklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by a son, William Meadors "Bill" Stricklin, Jr.Private graveside services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Stricklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.