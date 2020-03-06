MULLINS -- Major William Luin Baker, Jr., USAF (Ret) returned to his maker and redeemer in Heaven on March 5, 2020.Bill was born in Southern Pines, NC on May 4, 1932 to the late William L. Baker and Laura Oliver Baker. He participated in football, basketball and baseball in high school, winning state championships. In football he played in the 1950 East-West Allstar game and earned a scholarship to UNC in Chapel Hill where he lettered in football.Bill graduated from UNC in 1954 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. He then taught and coached football and basketball at Shallotte in North Carolina. While there, he met his future wife, Flora (Flo) Collins of Mullins. They not only fell in love with each other but developed a deep and abiding affection for the Brunswick County Beaches and the students they taught.Bill was called to active duty as an officer by the Air Force in 1955. He and Flo were married on September 2, 1956. They later returned to Chapel Hill where Bill earned a Master's Degree in Education and Supervision and was also on the coaching staff of the Carolina football team.Once again, Bill was called to active duty from 1962-1980. He was a Morale, Welfare and Recreation Officer in the Air Force. In 1968 he was named the Air Force's Most Outstanding Special Services Officer for all of Europe (USAFE). Upon returning to the US in 1972 to Myrtle Beach AFB, he was named the best MWR Officer in Tactical Air Command for the Continental US. Bill served 22 years in the Air Force. During those years he was stationed at a number of bases. He, Flo, and their sons Norris and Scott consider the most memorable assignments to have been in England at RAF Lakenheath and RAF Upper Heyford. Bill retired from the Air Force in 1980 to Wilmington, NC where he was the Air Force Junior ROTC Instructor at Laney High School for 15 years.Bill and Flo returned to her home in Mullins, SC (Gapway) in 1995. They restored and lived in the Collins home where Flo and her sister, Ann, were born.Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Flora Collins Baker, 2 Sons, Norris Collins Baker (Beth) of Greenville, SC and William Scott Baker (Susan) of Charlotte, NC; 6 grandchildren: Elijah (Jaala) Baker, Risa Baker (Dylan) Sloop, Brandon Baker, Regan (Cody) Baker, Ezra Baker and Amos Luin Baker; a great grandson, Beckett Michael Lefler; a daughter-in-law, Melissa Beaver Baker; a brother-in-law, James F. Huggins, as well as nieces, nephews and their families.Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Monday, March 9 in the Fellowship Hall of Mullins First Baptist Church.Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM in the Sanctuary of Mullins First Baptist Church, with Rev. Robbie Baxley officiating. Burial will follow in Gapway Baptist Church Cemetery, with Military Honors, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.Bill was a member of Mullins First Baptist Church and the Men's Bible Class. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "Caregivers" Mullins First Baptist Church, PO Box 443, Mullins, SC 29574 or the Scotch Improvement Club, c/o Sam McMillan, 8406 Hwy. 76, Mullins, SC 29574.
