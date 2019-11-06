FLORENCE William Kenneth "Ken" Stoner, Jr., 74, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, at the home of Becky and Tony Giordano, 654 N. Beaverdam Drive, Florence, SC, and from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Friday, at the mausoleum chapel.Ken was born in Fayetteville, NC, a son of the late William Kenneth Stoner and Macie Peters Stoner. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree in business. He was a controller for various businesses, including Greenville Textiles, Coble Dairies, Matchmakers Trucking Company, and Horne Ford. He also owned his own tax accounting firm.Mr. Stoner was predeceased by his wife, Gayle Andrew Stoner, and a sister, Suzanne Stoner.He is survived by his daughter, Becky (Tony) Stoner Giordano, of Florence, his son, William Kenneth Stoner, III (Jennifer), of Greenville, SC, and their mother, Clarice "Reecie" Stoner of Florence; and four grandchildren: Macie Taylor Giordano of Florence, Nicholas Gage Giordano of the University of South Carolina, William Parker Stoner of Clemson University, and Macie Caroline Stoner of Greenville.Memorials may be made to the Florence Area Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502.

