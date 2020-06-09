William Joseph "Bill" Bell, Sr., age 88, gained his Heavenly wings at his home surrounded by his loving family on June 8th 2020.Those who wish to pay their respects to Bill may do so between the hours of 1 and 5 pm Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church with entombment to follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. Covid-19 protocol will be observed. The service will also be live-streamed on www.calvarycares.com.Mr. Bell was born in Manning, South Carolina on October 14th 1931, son of the late Leon Douglas and Betty Pearson Bell. He was a graduate of the Fletcher Memorial High School, class of 1949, near Bennettsville, SC. While in high school he enlisted in the National Guard, serving until 1962, rising to the rank of Master Sergeant. He started his career with Dixie Home in Aberdeen, North Carolina in 1950. As Dixie Home grew and became Winn-Dixie his career advanced to manager of stores in Darlington, SC, Hamlet, NC and Rockingham, NC. In 1970 he became District Supervisor over stores in Greenville, NC then in 1973 he transferred to Florence, SC as District Supervisor over Winn-Dixie stores in the Pee Dee area until his retirement in 1985. Mr. Bell continued in the grocery business until his full retirement in 2012. In addition to the grocery business he was also active in Real Estate, having both a North and South Carolina Broker License. His love of flying started at a young age, which continued his entire life. While advancing to the rank of Lt Colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, he was active in the search and rescue, cadet programs and national activities. His love for the community continued into teaching First Aid and CPR classes and other volunteer work. After moving to Florence in 1973 he became an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. He held several positions and was a member of many groups in the church. His greatest love was his family. He enjoyed flying, spending time on the water at Santee, and family gatherings in his home. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy.Mr. Bell is survived by his loving wife Mary Elizabeth (Lib) Bell; children, Elizabeth Ann Bell Smith (Phil) of Florence, William Joseph "Joe" Bell, Jr. (Susan) of Columbia, and Claudia Jean Bell Ervin (Van) of Florence; grandchildren, Robert "Bob" Hunter Bell (Kristen) of Charleston, Mary Elizabeth Ervin of Florence, Melanie Ann Smith Yengel (Doug) of Hartsville, Brian Philip Smith (Katie) of Lexington, Elizabeth Ann Bell Spicher (Kyle) of Charleston, and Samuel Hugh Ervin (Amy) of Florence; great-grandchildren, Charlton Ervin, Blanton Yengel, Gavin Yengel, Callen Yengel, Ellison Spicher, Reid Spicher, Beckham Smith, and Hadley Bell; nieces Libby Harmon and Kathy Boyd; great-great niece Abigail Johnisee.The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Betty Scipio and Kim Ham for the loving care of Mr. Bell the last few years.The family ask that memorials be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 915 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC 29501.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
