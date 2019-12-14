FLORENCE William Hayes Maclay, 88, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, after a brief illness.Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in the Chapel at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum.Mr. Maclay was born in Hopewell Township, PA, a son of the late William Ralph and Florence Watson Maclay. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy for four years.He was employed with General Electric, first in Lynchburg, VA, and then in Florence, SC, where he retired after 30 years in management. He was a member of ELFUN for ten years during his career.He was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Florence.Mr. Maclay was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Virginia Ann Maclay. He is survived by two daughters, Audrey M. Shaw (David) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Patti M. Cribb (Jed) of Florence; a son, W. Michael Maclay (Niki) of Anderson, SC; two sisters, Patricia Elliott of Macon, GA, and Marjorie Travis of San Antonio, TX; five grandchildren, Matthew Shaw, Caroline Shaw Sullivan (Sean), Anne-Davis Shaw, Devin Cribb and Kylie Cribb; and one great-grandchild, John David Sullivan.Memorials may be made to the Veterans Honor Guard, P. O. Box 12771, Florence, SC 29504.
