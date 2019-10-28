William Harold Robinson, Jr., 77, of Florence, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.Mr. Robinson was born in Lake City, SC a son of the late William H, Robinson and Eleanor Byrd Robinson. He retired as a locomotive engineer with CSX, and was a member of the Hampton Lodge #204 AFM and the Woodstone Hunting Club. He loved fishing, hunting, Nascar, and spending time in his shop with his friends.Surviving are his wife, Dianne Powell Robinson; sons, David (Karen) Robinson and William Harold (Joan) Robinson, III; grandchildren, Kyle (Lindsey) Robinson, Kaylon Robinson, Kortland Robinson, Sarah Robinson, Samantha Nettles, Karson Nettles, and Kameron Nettles.Memorials may be made to the Florence Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502.The family will receive friends from 6 8 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
