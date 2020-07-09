William Harold "Bill" Corey, 88, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.Mr. Corey was born in Buffalo, NY a son of the late Charles Clement Corey and Mary Kassak Corey. He retired from American Airlines as an aircraft mechanic. He was a US Air Force veteran and was a member of Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, and by six brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law, who loved him as a sibling.He is survived by his wife, Katie Lee Rogers Corey, and cousins.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church, 2317 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence, SC 29501.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in the mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

