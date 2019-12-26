FLORENCE Dr. William Glenn Clingempeel died December 23, 2019. He was born December 21, 1948 on the island of Bermuda. He was predeceased by his father, William Miller Clingempeel and his mother Anna Ray Clingempeel. He is survived by his sister, Julie Clingempeel Smith Koon (Randy) and his two children, Joel Aaron Clingempeel and Shaina Alissa Clingempeel. He also had a deep and abiding affection for the mother of his children, Eulalee Brand.Dr. Clingempeel lived his early years in Lynchburg, Virginia. He was a proud graduate of the class of 1967 at Brookville High School where he served as class valedictorian and senior class president.Upon his graduation from high school, he studied at Virginia Tech where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. Dr. Clingempeel continued his education at Radford University where he earned a Master of Arts degree in the field of psychology. He then attended the University of Virginia where he graduated with highest honors with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in psychology.Dr. Clingempeel was an accomplished researcher and had numerous articles and research papers published in professional journals and psychology textbooks. He was a licensed clinical psychologist with a focus on issues related to marriage and step families.While research was an area in which he excelled, Dr. Clingempeel's true passion was teaching. He became a professor of psychology at Temple University, Penn State University, Francis Marion University, Allen University, MUSC, Fayetteville State University and most recently at Williamsburg Technical College.The many students whose lives he touched affectionately referred to him as "Dr. C", a title he cherished. His flamboyant presentations and his enthusiasm for his profession made him a favorite among all of his students.A special friend, Martha Rogers Bell, was a loving and caring friend who provided support during his mother's illness and became a sister to him.The family would like to thank the staff of the intensive care units on the fourth and fifth floors of McLeod Hospital, Dr. Bill Hazelwood and particularly Trish Taylor who made this difficult journey less painful. Their compassion is unequalled.Dr. Clingempeel's life will be celebrated on Friday, December 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will be available for visitation at 1:00 p.m.Memorials in his honor can be made to the "Dr. Glenn Clingempeel (Dr. C) Scholarship Fund" at Williamsburg Technical College or to the Florence Area Humane Society.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.