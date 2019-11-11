FLORENCE William Fate Filyaw, 38, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born in Florence, SC, a son of Hubert Wade and Cheryl Wiggins Filyaw. He was also a grandson of the late Ronald and MyrtleLee Wiggins, and William and Onita Filyaw.William attended South Florence High School and was a painter. He was a member of Church of God of the Firstborn. He had a heart of gold, loved everyone, and never met a stranger.In addition to his parents of Florence, he is survived by four brothers, Hubert Wade (Darlene) Filyaw, Duffy Joel (Pam) Filyaw, Bobby Joe (Jennifer) Filyaw, and Jonathan Ray Filyaw, all of Florence; three nephews and two nieces, including Amber Renee Filyaw; and many extended family members.Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Church of God of the Firstborn, 2820 E. Sammys Lane, Florence, SC 29501, with burial follow in the church cemetery in Sardis. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home, and other times at his parents' home, 1019 Cherokee Road, Florence.
