Reverend Doctor William Phillip Diggs, Sr. of Florence died Saturday, April 25, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Due to COVID-19, the family will recieve condolences by phone at 843-662-7845.Please keep the family of Rev. Dr. W. P. Diggs, Sr. in your thoughts and prayers.
