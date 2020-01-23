MARION -- William Delbert Hardee, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at MUSC of Marion after an illness. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Marion Baptist Church. Private etombment will follow at Palmetto Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 PM at the church fellowship hall. Mr. Hardee was born in Loris, a son of the late George Kirby Hardee and Edna Blount Hardee. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Carl Hardee; sister, Helen Hardee; step-sisters, Margaret Preston and Alice Hardee; and step-brother, Stanley Hardee. Mr. Hardee was a member of Marion Baptist Church and the Oak Tree Sunday School Class. He also worked in the church nursery for 18 years. Mr. Hardee was retired from SCE&G.Surviving are his wife, Juanice Gause Hardee of the home; son, William Delbert "Del" Hardee, Jr. of North Charleston, SC; daughters, Nan S. Harrington (Jerry) of New Zion, SC and Sharon D. Hardee of North Myrtle Beach, SC; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a step-brother, Ed Hardee. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
