MARION -- William Delbert Hardee, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at MUSC of Marion after an illness. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Marion Baptist Church. Private etombment will follow at Palmetto Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 PM at the church fellowship hall. Mr. Hardee was born in Loris, a son of the late George Kirby Hardee and Edna Blount Hardee. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Carl Hardee; sister, Helen Hardee; step-sisters, Margaret Preston and Alice Hardee; and step-brother, Stanley Hardee. Mr. Hardee was a member of Marion Baptist Church and the Oak Tree Sunday School Class. He also worked in the church nursery for 18 years. Mr. Hardee was retired from SCE&G.Surviving are his wife, Juanice Gause Hardee of the home; son, William Delbert "Del" Hardee, Jr. of North Charleston, SC; daughters, Nan S. Harrington (Jerry) of New Zion, SC and Sharon D. Hardee of North Myrtle Beach, SC; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a step-brother, Ed Hardee. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.

To plant a tree in memory of William Hardee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.