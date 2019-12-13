WALDEN, NY -- William "Billy" Joseph Spano, 60, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home.Mr. Billy was born in Paterson, NJ, a son of Joseph Spano and the late Mary Espisito Spano. He attended Crossover Church in Johnsonville, SC, loved music, singing, playing the guitar and eating good food.He is survived by his sisters, Mary Ann (Mark) Downard and Ann Marie Anthony; brother, Peter (Heidi) Spano.He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph "Joey" Carmine Spano, Jr.Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, December 16, 2019 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Lake Chapel Cemetery, 860 Lake Chapel Cemetery Road, Johnsonville, SC 29555.The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 416 N. Main St., Hemingway, SC 29554.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com.

