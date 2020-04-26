William "Bill" Hampton Browder, 71, of Florence, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, from the effects of pancreatic cancer. Mr. Browder was born a son of the late Louise Wright Browder and Edgar Browder. He worked for La-Z-Boy in the upholstery department for 30 years and after they shut down, he worked for 9 years in security for McCall Farms. He attended First Assembly, Christian Assembly, Gospel Temple and First Baptist Church of Lexington. Mr. Browder loved spending time with his family, especially the grands. He had a fun-loving personality, and sharp wit, and brought laughter to all around him: never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Frank, Zingle, Charlie and Levon Browder.Mr. Browder is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret Brown Browder; daughter, Tonya Baughman (Rob) of Lexington, SC; son, William Shane Browder (Erin) of Summerville, SC; 6 grandchildren, Haley, Madison, and Chase Baughman and Connor, Elizabeth, and Greyson Browder; brothers, Glen Browder (Lucy), Eddie Browder, and Pete Browder, all of Lake City, SC and John Edward Browder (Sharon) of Minneapolis, MN; and sister, Annette Wilkes of Lake City. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a private graveside service will be held Tuesday at Lake City Memorial Park directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. If anyone would like to pay their respects to Mr. Browder and family, you may do so Monday, April 27th, between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 28th, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, NPCF, P. O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Browder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
