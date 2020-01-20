FLORENCE -- William "Bill" Arthur Buckner, age 84, son of the late Walter Vernon and Beatrice Chaplin Buckner, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22nd at Highland Park United Methodist Church, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church.Bill was born on October 12, 1935 in Charleston, SC. He was a graduate of Winyah High School in Georgetown, SC and a mechanical engineering graduate of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga. Bill spent his working career with American Can Co., James Rivers Corp., Fort James Corp., and Georgia Pacific. He retired in 1999 from the Darlington facility of Georgia Pacific. Bill was an active member of Highland Park United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities including the Francis Asbury Sunday School class. He was also a life-time member of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association.He is survived by his children, Bill and Lynn Buckner, Beth and Ray Graham; grandchildren, Hunter, Will, and Rachel Buckner, Elizabeth and Matthew Odom, Austin and Adam Graham; a very special friend and companion, Ms. Janet Lewis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Buckner who died in 2014, and his brother, Roger who died in 1994.Memorials may be made to Highland Park United Methodist Church, 1300 2nd Loop Rd. Florence, SC 29505.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
