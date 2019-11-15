William A. Courtney (Billy), 74, of Florence died on Nov. 13th. He was born in Florence County, son of William H. Courtney and Betty Medley Courtney. He proudly served in the Marine Corp. The family will receive friends on Saturday, 11-16 at 1:00 at the home located at 1418 Welch Dr. for a social gathering.He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter in law Tonya E. Courtney.Survivors include 4 children, Mark (Lianne) Courtney, Billy Courtney, Susan Courtney Broach and Tori S. Stewart; 6 grandchildren, Quinn Courtney, Ethan Smith, Jonah Courtney, Johnathan (Brooke) Broach, Justin (Allyson) Broach, Jason (Robin) Broach and Austin Marie Barnhill; his lifelong sweetheart and companion, Jeanette Dozier; 6 great grandchildren; a very special friend, Big Man. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to McLeod Hospice of Florence.

