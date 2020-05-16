OATES -- Willard "Punk" H. Windham, age 72, died at his home on Friday, May 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, May 18th at Elim United Methodist Church Cemetery. Anyone wishing to sign the register or view Mr. Windham may do so between 10:00 am and 11:30 am at Belk Funeral Home, Lamar Chapel.Born in Hartsville on August 10, 1947, he is the son of the late Willard and Eula Tolson Windham, Sr. He was raised by Vance and Claudia Parker and was a lifelong resident of Oates. Punk served in the SC Air National Guard for twelve years, and worked as a farmer. He was a member of Lamar Masonic Lodge, Darlington County Red Fez, Omar Shrine Temple, York Rite and the Hartsville Moose Lodge. Mr. Windham was a member of Elim United Methodist Church, where he served on the Administrative Council, the cemetery board and various other committees.He is survived by his sister, Jennie Lee Kempson of Lamar, brother, Buddy Parker of Columbia, a special friend and caregiver, Pat Atkinson, step-children: Chris Talbert and June Talbert.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Windham, a brother, Mack Windham, a step-son, Dicky Talbert.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elim UMC Cemetery, 4100 Oates Highway, Lamar, SC 29060 or Elim UMC, c/o Muryl Gardner, 3586 Oates Highway, Lamar SC 29069.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Darlington County board approves giving seniors laptops
-
Local fisherman beats own record with 82-pound catfish
-
Some Florence restaurants open to inside dining on Monday
-
22-minute chase in and out of west Florence ends with man in custody
-
Three more coronavirus deaths bring Florence County total to 23
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.