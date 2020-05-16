OATES -- Willard "Punk" H. Windham, age 72, died at his home on Friday, May 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, May 18th at Elim United Methodist Church Cemetery. Anyone wishing to sign the register or view Mr. Windham may do so between 10:00 am and 11:30 am at Belk Funeral Home, Lamar Chapel.Born in Hartsville on August 10, 1947, he is the son of the late Willard and Eula Tolson Windham, Sr. He was raised by Vance and Claudia Parker and was a lifelong resident of Oates. Punk served in the SC Air National Guard for twelve years, and worked as a farmer. He was a member of Lamar Masonic Lodge, Darlington County Red Fez, Omar Shrine Temple, York Rite and the Hartsville Moose Lodge. Mr. Windham was a member of Elim United Methodist Church, where he served on the Administrative Council, the cemetery board and various other committees.He is survived by his sister, Jennie Lee Kempson of Lamar, brother, Buddy Parker of Columbia, a special friend and caregiver, Pat Atkinson, step-children: Chris Talbert and June Talbert.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Windham, a brother, Mack Windham, a step-son, Dicky Talbert.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elim UMC Cemetery, 4100 Oates Highway, Lamar, SC 29060 or Elim UMC, c/o Muryl Gardner, 3586 Oates Highway, Lamar SC 29069.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Willard Windham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.