Willa Mae Poston Summerlin, 82, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.Willa was born in Coward, SC a daughter of the late Lloyd Poston and Becky Matthew Poston. She was a homemaker and sang as part of the Starlight Gospel Singers.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell Henry Summerlin, and two sons, Terry Summerlin and Jerry Summerlin.Surviving are her sons, Jimmy (Randi) Poston of Columbia, and Danny Avant of Florence; grandchildren, Terry Summerlin, Barry Summerlin, Russell Summerlin, Cody Poston, Briley Altman, Brook Parrott, and Jerry Summerlin, Jr.; 6 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Rachel Summerlin of Florence. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday at Hicks Cemetery, Scranton, SC directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Willa Summerlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.