FLORENCE Wilhelmina Ann "Minnie" Barnes, 94, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Presbyterian Community of Florence after an illness.Mrs. Barnes was born in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Albert and Mina Stierli Zimmermann. After her marriage to Laurence E. Barnes in 1946, they resided in Central Bridge and Greenville, NY. She was a secretary in E. A. Howard & Son Feed Mill and Beacon Feed Service in Central Bridge, NY. She was also a local correspondent to the "Times Journal," in Cobleskill, NY, and other Schoharie County newspapers.She was a member of the D. W. Jenkins Hose Company Auxiliary and the GFWC Eccentric Club in Central Bridge, NY. After moving to Florence, SC, in 1986, she was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and its Ladies Guild and Visiting Committee.She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Laurence E. Barnes, of Florence; two daughters, Bonnie Marie Alteri and Polly Ann Price (Thomas), both of Florence; a son, James Laurence Barnes (Christine) of Ballston Spa, NY; a brother, Albert Zimmermann of Hadley, NY; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church. A wake service will be at 4:30 p.m., Friday, December 6, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home with visitation following from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Ann's Catholic Church Building Fund, 113 S. Kemp St., Florence, SC 29506, or to the charity of one's choice.
