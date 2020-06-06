October 5, 1937 June 3, 2020Mr. Whittie Weaver, 82, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born in Darlington County, SC, on October 5th, 1937, he was the son of the late Wiley Whittington and Oletha Stewart Weaver. He was married to Jean Miller for 57 years. Whittie had a 60-year career as a pharmacist. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he received a Masters of Pharmacology from Ohio State University. He taught college students at both Ohio State and the University of Kentucky. He continued his career working for various drug stores including Rite Aid and Eckerds in Darlington and Florence. For the last 15 years, he has worked with his wife at Carolina Drug Store in his hometown of Darlington.He loved restoring antique tractors, supporting the USC Gamecocks, fishing in his pond, watching NASCAR, and most of all his family; especially his four granddaughters. Since 1982, Whittie resided in Darlington on the property that has been in his family hundreds of years in the house in which he was born. Whittie leaves behind his wife, brother James Stewart Weaver (Carin) of Naples, Fl, son James Whitt Weaver (Jillian Marie Deibert) of Fort Mill, SC, and granddaughters Jocelynne Mae Weaver, Julianna Margeaux Weaver, Jenevieve Marian Weaver, and Jamison Marlowe Weaver.Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Bethany Christian Services (https://bethany.org/get-involved/donate), an organization dear to his heart.Arrangements are being handled by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home and Crematory of Darlington.
