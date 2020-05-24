DARLINGTON -- Wendy Lee Naugle Humphries, age 40, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 26th from 6-8 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on July 4, 1979, Wendy is the daughter of Denver Naugle and Sandra Fellinger Naugle. She loved spending time with her family, especially her son Noah; she enjoyed gardening, and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Brandon Humphries of Florence; son, Noah Humphries of the home; sister, Kathy (John) Mokychic, and their children Madison and Paige of Pennsylvania; grandmother, Pauline Naugle of Pennsylvania; mother and father-in-law, Linda and Ray Humphries of Darlington; brother-in-law, Trey (Chasity) Humphries, and their children Madylen and Peyton; and her dogs, Roman and Wambu.Memorials may be made to the Darlington Humane Society, P.O. Box 503 Darlington, SC 29540.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wendy Humphries as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.