FLORENCE -- Wendy Cooke Dembowski, 71, passed away Jan. 6, 2020 after a brief illness.A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. She leaves her husband of 52 years, Daniel S.; a daughter, Danielle (Joe) Dembowski of Rowley, MA; son, Eric (Angie) Dembowski of Irmo, SC; her beloved grandchildren, Jessica (John) Moores- Kellett of Manchester, NH; Ryan Moores and Cory Moores of Lynn, MA and Joshua (Jessica) Dembowski and Nicholas Dembowski of Cayce, SC. Wendy also leaves behind her 3 precious great-grandchildren, Jayson and Jenna Kellett and Aiden Moores. In addition, she leaves her dear cousins, Wayne Janian, and Lynda Nordyke, her sister-in-law, Sandra (Robert) Janvrin, and her brother-in-law, Michael Dembowski. Wendy is pre-deceased by her parents, Raymond and Marguerite (Janian) Cooke; grandparents, Leon and Jessie (McLeod) Janian; Leonard and Grace (Odiorne) Cooke; and several aunts and an uncle.Wendy was born and lived in Lynn, MA before moving to Florence in 2010. She had a lengthy career in Human Resources including positions with Sears Credit, Lynn/Salem, MA; DNTanks, Wakefield, MA, and Monster.com, Florence. Until the time of her illness, she worked for Hultgren Tree Service. Wendy found her passion in volunteerism and spent many hours assisting at Lighthouse Ministries, The Naomi Project, Dr. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library, the American Red Cross, and First Friday Homeless Connect. Wendy was on the Board of Directors at both Lighthouse Ministries and Naomi Project.The family requests donations be made to Lighthouse Ministries Capital Campaign Fund, 1416 W. Evans Street, Florence, SC 29501. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
